A judge set bail set at $1 million for a man accused of deliberate homicide after a body was found in a camper in Paradise Valley on Monday.

Kadin Hawkeye Lewis, 20, of Pray, is held at the Park County Detention Center, Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a Tuesday Facebook post. Lewis was taken into custody on Monday afternoon.

The homicide victim has been identified as Casey Jess Anderson, 32, according to the post.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

