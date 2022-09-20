Business and Health Reporter
A judge set bail set at $1 million for a man accused of deliberate homicide after a body was found in a camper in Paradise Valley on Monday.
Kadin Hawkeye Lewis, 20, of Pray, is held at the Park County Detention Center, Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a Tuesday Facebook post. Lewis was taken into custody on Monday afternoon.
The homicide victim has been identified as Casey Jess Anderson, 32, according to the post.
Lewis is charged with one count of deliberate homicide. He was seen in Park County Justice Court on Tuesday morning, where a judge set his bail at $1 million, according to the sheriff’s office.
On Monday around 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a body that was found in a camper near 1300 East River Road, which is near the community of Pray.
According to Lewis’ arrest report, a man reported finding a dead man inside an RV that Lewis was “known to occupy.” The RV was parked on the man’s land off of East River Road.
Bichler told the Chronicle that it appeared Anderson was also staying in the camper. He said Anderson and Lewis were acquaintances but was unsure of their relationship.
He said a cause of death is still unknown, but that Anderson appears to have died of a gunshot wound.
He was likely shot early Sunday morning, Bichler said, but an exact timeline is still unknown.
Bichler said Lewis was identified as a suspect by witnesses and the sheriff’s office began a countywide “exhaustive search” for him.
Lewis ultimately turned himself into the sheriff’s office on Monday afternoon.
At about 3 p.m. on Monday, deputies conducted an interview with Lewis and a family member.
The family member told deputies that Lewis told her he “(expletive) up,” mentioned a revolver and that he had burned clothing that may have been stained with Anderson’s blood.
The family member said she believed he may have killed Anderson and told Lewis to turn himself into law enforcement.
Another witness reported to the sheriff’s office that he heard Lewis tell the woman he “did something really bad,” the arrest report notes.
The homicide was also related to a brief lockdown of public schools in Park County, including public schools in Livingston, out of an “abundance of caution,” Bichler said.
There were no direct threats made against a school, but some evidence connected to Lewis “led us to believe there could be danger for the schools.”
Bichler did not expand on exactly what the evidence was.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
