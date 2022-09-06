Let the news come to you

A judge set bail at $150,000 for a man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 90 on Sunday.

Dylan Klapak, 30, is charged with five counts of felony criminal endangerment and felony theft. He appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Tuesday.

According to charging documents, on Sunday just before 4 p.m. a Bozeman police officer tried to pull over a car that was driving nearly 20 mph over the speed limit on North 19th Avenue. After running the plates, the car came up as stolen out of Minnesota.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

