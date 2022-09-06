A judge set bail at $150,000 for a man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 90 on Sunday.
Dylan Klapak, 30, is charged with five counts of felony criminal endangerment and felony theft. He appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Tuesday.
According to charging documents, on Sunday just before 4 p.m. a Bozeman police officer tried to pull over a car that was driving nearly 20 mph over the speed limit on North 19th Avenue. After running the plates, the car came up as stolen out of Minnesota.
The driver of the car, who was later identified as Klapak, did not pull over and sped off. The car drove onto Interstate 90 from North 19th Avenue, going east with police in pursuit.
According to the charging documents, Klapak drove at speeds over 100 mph during the chase. He continued to drive even after his left tire hit a spike strip and deflated, according to docs.
Klapak then reportedly drove over the median and began traveling east into oncoming traffic on the westbound lanes of I-90, causing several cars driving west to swerve to avoid a crash.
The car eventually exited the interstate at the East Main interchange and fled on Frontage Road before it came to a stop on the railroad track crossing near North Rocky Creek Road after “attempting to jump the trucks via the ditch,” according to court docs.
Klapak then apparently fled to a nearby home where he told the home owner to not call the police. He ran again after the homeowner told him to leave and called the police.
With a K-9 officer, police eventually tracked Klapak and apparently found him trying to run up a hillside. He was arrested without incident.
According to the Bozeman Police Department, who posted about the chase on Facebook, no officers or members of the public were injured during the high speed chase. A passenger in the vehicle was taken to a hospital for an apparent drug overdose.
The car was reported stolen on Saturday out of Minnesota, where a woman told Bozeman Police that Klapak asked her for a ride and then became aggressive to her and left her on the side of a road.
Klapak does have a criminal record out of Minnesota and Montana, including five DUI convictions, prosecutors said Tuesday. He also had a warrant for his arrest out of Park County, for a felony theft charge.