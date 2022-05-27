A police incident that shut down North Seventh Avenue and surrounding streets for over four hours resolved without injuries Friday night.
Police took a man into custody soon after 8 p.m., Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp said.
The man was allegedly involved in an incident on Wednesday where someone brandished a firearm and threatened another person in the area north of Whittier Elementary, causing that school and Hawthorne Elementary to go into a "soft lockdown." According to a news release Wednesday from Bozeman Schools Superintendent Casey Bertram, the threat was not directed at any school or children.
At about 3:40 p.m. Friday afternoon, a patrol officer saw the man and tried to make contact.
Veltkamp said Friday that the officer recognized the man from previous interactions. The man went into a mobile residence parked on the north side of Hemlock Street, after which a large police response began.
Officers shut down traffic from Oak Street to Tamarack Street, as well as on some nearby side streets. Veltkamp said the response was due to the alleged incident on Wednesday when the man had a firearm.
“Due to his prior activity a couple of days ago we wanted to make sure that we were able to ... keep everybody safe,” Veltkamp said Friday afternoon while the incident was ongoing.
Over the course of the next few hours, officers could be heard trying to talk to the man, whom Veltkamp said did not respond. Police used a drone to monitor the incident.
Several booms could be heard intermittently, which Veltkamp said were “flash bangs,” which are intended to make a flash and loud noise to get people’s attention.
The man came out of the residence and was taken into custody just after 8 p.m. Veltkamp said there were no injuries.
Veltkamp did not provide a name or description of the man.
“These incidents take time because we’re trying to very incrementally change how we deal with these situations. We want to do all we can to bring it to a resolution like this,” Veltkamp said.
