A man is in custody after attempting to rob Yellowstone Bank in Bozeman on Wednesday afternoon.
At 12:53 p.m., someone in the bank pressed a hold-up alarm to alert Bozeman police, detective captain Cory Klumb said. A car chase ensued after officers arrived at the bank on the corner of North 19th Avenue and East Baxter Lane.
The suspect was caught three miles from Livingston after the chase on Interstate 90. The police used spike strips to catch him.
No one was injured. The suspect did not have a weapon and there was no damage done to the bank, Klumb said.
It took just a little more than an hour to make the arrest.
“I don't think the community could have asked for much more,” Klumb said. “... We were able to find him and take him into custody. So I think everything worked out great. No injuries. No injuries in the pursuit. We couldn't ask for anything more.”
The police department did not yet release whether the suspect stole anything from the bank.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, authorities had not released the suspect's name. The police department did, however, book Jay Douglas Pageler into the county jail Wednesday afternoon on the charge of robbery, according to the jail's roster. Pageler was being held without bail.
Klumb said bank robberies in Bozeman are “very, very uncommon.”
About two hours after the attempted robbery, Yellowstone Bank had signs posted on its doors that it was temporarily closed. Orange road cones blocked drive-thru lanes.
Kurt Buchl, president of Yellowstone Bank’s Bozeman branch, said he wanted to give a “big shoutout” to Bozeman Police Department because “their response and follow-up was nothing short of amazing."
“Bad circumstance,” Buchl said. “The staff did an exemplary job, and the Bozeman police did an exemplary job taking care of the situation.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Paul Schwedelson can be reached at pschwedelson@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @pschweds.