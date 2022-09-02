A man accused of cashing fraudulent checks totaling nearly $10,000 at several bank locations around Bozeman has been charged with two counts of theft.
Ryan Lane, 43, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court via video on Friday before Judge Bryan Adams.
According to charging documents, on Thursday Bozeman Police officers received a report from a Bozeman bank employee that a man had cashed checks with large sums at several different bank branches on the same day.
Lane apparently had cashed checks at a Belgrade branch, two Bozeman branches, and a Livingston branch. He also reportedly tried to cash a check at a Big Timber branch but was denied after the bank was alerted to the fraud.
The bank employee told officers that the total amount from cashed checks at two of the locations was just over $9,650.
The bank had contacted the man whose checks were being used and he said he had not given Lane permission to cash the checks.
An officer got video surveillance from the bank locations and identified Lane, who also used his ID to cash the checks, as the person cashing the fraudulent checks, according to court docs.
Officers found Lane in Bozeman and arrested him on Thursday. According to court documents, Lane reportedly told officers during the arrest that people had driven him from bank to bank.
Lane could see up to three years for each felony theft charge. Adams set his bail at $50,000.
