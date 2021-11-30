Man accused of trying to kill roommate with knife in Big Sky By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Nov 30, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A man is accused of trying to kill his roommate with a knife over the weekend at an apartment in Big Sky.Joseph Fairchild, 20, was arrested for attempted deliberate homicide on Sunday. Gallatin County Justice Court Judge Bryan Adams set Fairchild’s bail at $250,000 on Tuesday morning.According to court documents, Fairchild called 911 shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Sunday to report that he and his roommate had been intoxicated and gotten into a fight the night before, during which his roommate had been injured with a knife. Fairchild told dispatchers that he had put his roommate in a chokehold until he passed out and that he didn’t check on him again until the morning. Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the apartment on Firelight Drive and found Fairchild’s roommate lying on the floor of the apartment near the kitchen with “significant laceration injuries” to his shoulder and neck.The roommate was flown from the Big Sky Regional Medical Center to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital for surgery for the stab wounds, which were on his left shoulder, neck and torso. He also had smaller cuts on one of his hands and bruises on his hip, back and knees.A stab wound on the man’s neck “narrowly missed” his carotid artery and trachea, according to court documents.The roommate told law enforcement that he did not remember what happened the night before or how he got his injuries. Deputies also found large amounts of blood on the living room couch and floor, blood stains on the floor elsewhere in the apartment, blood on the roommate’s bedroom door, blood on Fairchild’s bedroom door and evidence that someone attempted to clean up blood in Fairchild’s bedroom.Fairchild told law enforcement that the fight had begun the previous night at a party at a friend’s house, where both he and his roommate drank heavily. He said a friend drove them home, where they continued to fight and that the victim grabbed a knife, which they then fought over. Law enforcement say he claimed he couldn’t explain how his roommate sustained the stab injuries or how he hadn’t noticed the blood on the couch, floor and doors before going to bed the night before.At Tuesday morning’s hearing, where Fairchild appeared by video, a prosecutor said that Fairchild’s mailing address is in California and that he has a California driver’s license. Arresting documents did not have driver’s license information for Fairchild, but indicated that he lived at the apartment on Firelight Drive.In addition to the $250,000 bail, Judge Bryan Adams ordered that Fairchild have no contact with the victim of the crime. If he makes bail, Fairchild will be required to stay 1,500 feet away from the roommate and the Firelight Drive apartment, be on a GPS monitoring system and an alcohol testing system and not leave the state without a signed waiver of extradition.If convicted of attempted deliberate homicide, Fairchild could face a minimum of 10 years in prison with a maximum of 100 years or life in prison. He requested a public defender be appointed to represent him.Because the alleged crime is a felony, future court proceedings will be held in Gallatin County District Court. An initial appearance in district court, where Fairchild will likely enter a plea, has not yet been set. Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.

Tags Joseph Fairchild Bryan Adams Law Anatomy Criminal Law Medicine Driver's License Trachea Blood Bail Carotid Artery

Melissa Loveridge
Chronicle Staff Writer 