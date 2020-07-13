A Bozeman man is accused of trying to break into a home on Saturday night, saying the “police can’t stop me” and that he was after the people inside.
Joseph Allen Murphy, 42, is charged with felony burglary. He appeared by video Monday in Gallatin County Justice Court before Judge Bryan Adams, who set Murphy’s bail at $15,000.
On Saturday around midnight, Bozeman officers responded to a report of Murphy attempting to kick in the door of a home on Sourdough Road. Officers found Murphy had torn off the back screen door and was holding it above his head.
Police said Murphy took an aggressive stance and failed to comply with orders to get on the ground. Officers then tased Murphy and took him into custody.
People inside the house told officers that Murphy made statements about getting into the home and started kicking the front door while they held it closed. He then went to the back of the house and started kicking a glass sliding door, court documents say.
Officers subsequently reviewed video recorded by a porch camera that showed Murphy trying to force his way into the home. When people inside the house asked who he was, police said in charging documents, Murphy responded, “I am the consequence of your (expletive).”
People inside the house told Murphy they were calling the police. Murphy replied, “The police can’t stop me, there’s nothing they can do, I’m coming in there after you,” court documents say.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.