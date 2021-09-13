Man accused of threatening people with knife in Bozeman bar pleads not guilty By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Sep 13, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A man pleaded not guilty Monday morning to brandishing a knife and threatening to stab patrons and an employee at a downtown Bozeman bar in August.Joshua Rodney Meech, formerly of Manhattan, is charged with felony assault with weapon, felony criminal endangerment and felony intimidation. He pleaded not guilty to all three charges in Gallatin County District Court before Judge Rienne McElyea.McElyea continued the $750,000 bail set in Justice Court and continued conditions of release, which includes a no-contact order between Meech and the bar and Meech and the alleged victims. Roughly two weeks before being arrested in connection to the knife incident, Meech, 30, was released from a federal prison in California. He is on federal probation for making false statements while trying to purchase a gun while ordered by a court not to be in possession of a firearm and is in the detention center on a federal hold.According to court documents, law enforcement responded to a report of a disturbance with a weapon at a Main Street bar shortly before 11 p.m. on Aug. 17. Officers arrived and found Meech waving a knife around the bar and the 35 to 40 customers staying close to the walls to stay away from him. An officer ordered Meech to put the knife down. He initially refused, then set down the knife and an officer was able to secure it. Additional officers then attempted to and eventually successfully placed Meech in handcuffs after a struggle. He continued to kick at officers while handcuffed, documents say, so law enforcement also placed Meech in a WRAP restraint device.While being transported to the detention center, documents say Meech told law enforcement that he was affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood and attempted to bribe the sergeant driving him to jail to “get on our (expletive) payroll or die.”A handful of people at the bar agreed to give statements to law enforcement about the incident. One of the witnesses said Meech had “become a problem” earlier in the evening and that the bartender was refusing to serve him alcohol because of his behavior. Meech allegedly became aggressive after being cut off and was asked to leave the bar.Meech replied that he would stab or kill the employee after being asked to leave the bar, documents say. He pulled the knife shortly before the first officer arrived. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joshua Rodney Meech Knife Law Criminal Law Weaponry Crime Felony Law Enforcement Officer Rienne Mcelyea Weapon Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next County COVID-19 outbreak forces closure of Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder's office 3 hrs ago Business Comedy club, bar opens in downtown Bozeman 4 hrs ago Montana State University MSU, UM receive $1.9M for mental health care training 4 hrs ago Montana State University Veterans at Montana State University receive more than tuition assistance 4 hrs ago City Bozeman stalls in-person meetings return as COVID-19 cases climb 4 hrs ago News 20 years after the 9/11 attacks, Bozeman honors the legacies of the fallen Sep 11, 2021 What to read next County COVID-19 outbreak forces closure of Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder's office Business Comedy club, bar opens in downtown Bozeman Montana State University MSU, UM receive $1.9M for mental health care training Montana State University Veterans at Montana State University receive more than tuition assistance City Bozeman stalls in-person meetings return as COVID-19 cases climb News 20 years after the 9/11 attacks, Bozeman honors the legacies of the fallen Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More Reports Police Report 9/13/21 - Report 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email More from this section A fake ID, donkeys and the moon landing: Police Reports for Sunday, Sept. 12 Posted: 6:30 p.m. COVID-19 outbreak forces closure of Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder's office Posted: 5:45 p.m. Trump rule reversal expands protections for Montana waterways Posted: Sep. 12, 2021 Letter to the editor: Abortion debate is more about subservience, power Posted: Sep. 11, 2021 Montana AG promises to challenge federal vaccine rule Posted: Sep. 10, 2021