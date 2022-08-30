Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A California man is accused of stealing a Bozeman police car and fleeing from police through downtown Bozeman before crashing on Interstate 90.

Travis Hardy, 49, is charged with theft and criminal endangerment, both felonies. Hardy could see up to three years for the theft charge and 10 years for the criminal endangerment charge.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, on Monday around 8:30 p.m. two women told officers at the Law & Justice Center, at 615 S. 16th Ave., that they saw a man hitting car windows with a rock.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.