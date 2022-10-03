Let the news come to you

A 20-year-old man was sentenced for stabbing his roommate in 2020.

Gallatin County District Court Judge John Brown sentenced Cyrus Clearwater Mimbs, 20, to be committed to the custody of the director of the Department of Public Health and Human Services for 20 years with 10 years suspended. Brown handed down the sentence Friday after a nearly three hour hearing.

Mimbs was initially charged with attempted deliberate homicide, and pleaded guilty to a lessened charge of aggravated assault, a felony, as part of a plea deal in March.

