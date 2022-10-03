A 20-year-old man was sentenced for stabbing his roommate in 2020.
Gallatin County District Court Judge John Brown sentenced Cyrus Clearwater Mimbs, 20, to be committed to the custody of the director of the Department of Public Health and Human Services for 20 years with 10 years suspended. Brown handed down the sentence Friday after a nearly three hour hearing.
Mimbs was initially charged with attempted deliberate homicide, and pleaded guilty to a lessened charge of aggravated assault, a felony, as part of a plea deal in March.
Mimbs will be eligible for parole after serving one-fourth of his sentence.
Brown also ordered Mimbs to pay nearly $200,000 in restitution for the victim’s medical bills and register as a violent offender. He’ll receive credit for 656 days already served in jail.
According to testimony Friday, Mimbs was suffering from undiagnosed schizoaffective disorder and had a psychotic break during the time of the stabbing.
Schizoaffective disorder is a chronic mental health illness that can be characterized by hallucination or delusions, or mood disorders like mania or depression.
He had apparently had no previous history of mental illness or violence, his father, John Mimbs, said during testimony on Friday. In fact, Cyrus Mimbs was always kind and gentle, his father said.
Mimbs also tearfully spoke during the sentencing hearing, apologizing to the victim, thanking the first responders who saved his roommate and saying he wanted to focus on his treatment to ensure “what happened does not happen again.”
Montana does not have a so-called insanity defense. If a judge determines a person was guilty of the crime but was unable to conform to the law due to a mental illness, as Brown concluded, the judge may sentence the person to the director of DPHHS for placement in an appropriate facility.
Brown recommended in his sentencing order that Mimbs be placed at the Montana State Hospital.
DPHHS may choose to place Mimbs in the Montana State Hospital, a developmental disabilities facility, residential facility, correctional facility or other health care facility following an evaluation of Mimbs.
Both the prosecution and defense recommended the DPHHS placement in the plea agreement. Prosecutors asked for Mimbs to serve the full 20 years.
Mimbs’ defense attorney Buddy Rutzke asked for a ten-year commitment with five years suspended, arguing that Mimbs would be taking up scarce resources at the state hospital if he completed treatment but was still committed for a 20-year duration.
