A Bozeman man accused of shooting a gun inside his home was sentenced to a five-year commitment to the Montana Department of Corrections.
Richard Sherman, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of felony assault with a weapon in July 2021.
Gallatin County District Court Judge Rienne McElyea sentenced Sherman on Monday.
McElyea recommended that the DOC place Sherman in the Connections Correction Program, to be later followed by a placement in a pre-release center.
Sherman pleaded guilty to the charge in July 2021, as part of a plea agreement.
The charges stem from November 2020, when Sherman was accused of firing two gunshots inside his home and pointing his gun at three people after an argument.
The state recommended Sherman be committed to the DOC for five years, with no time suspended.
Sherman’s defense attorney, Herman Watson, asked for a deferred imposition of sentence, citing Sherman’s willingness to take accountability and and seek out rehabilitation programs.
Sherman said in court that he struggled with substance abuse but wanted to take accountability for his actions and seek help.
“I’m doing everything I can to make sure I have equal opportunity to get the help that I really need,” Sherman said. “I recognize how much harm I’ve caused.”
Sherman added that his priority is being a part of his three young children’s lives and lend support to his wife.
“I will do whatever it takes to get back in the community and back in my kid’s lives,” he said.
After Monday’s hearing, Watson said the sentence set a good precedent for Gallatin County.
“Richard turned a corner the past few months, leaning hard into accountability and proactive rehabilitation. I think we were all impressed and encouraged by his progress in several state sponsored programs that will support his reentry into the community,” Watson said. “Judge McElyea rewarded Richard for these efforts when she recommended treatment and prerelease.”
