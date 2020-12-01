A man is in custody after Belgrade police said he shot at officers from inside an apartment building and set the building on fire after a roughly six-hour standoff across the street from Belgrade High School.
David Scott Jackson is being held at the Gallatin County jail in connection to the shooting, Belgrade Police Chief EJ Clark confirmed. Jackson is being held on counts of arson, criminal endangerment and two counts of attempted deliberate homicide, all felonies, according to the jail roster.
No officers were injured.
On Monday around 10:30 p.m., Belgrade officers responded to a disturbance on the 200 block of North Hoffman Street.
Witnesses reported hearing a neighbor yelling, screaming and breaking glass, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s call logs. The caller then heard the neighbor throw things out the window of the apartment.
The suspect shot at officers from the second story of the apartment building shortly after the officers arrived, according to the news release. He then barricaded himself inside the apartment and a standoff ensued.
Clark said that police don’t know how many shots were fired, and that witnesses reported hearing “several different volleys.”
“There was quite a few. We don’t know exactly (how many),” Clark said.
At least one shot hit a Belgrade police SUV on a passenger side rear door. A bullet pierced an “O” in the word “Police” on the side of the SUV. Tuesday morning, the SUV was still parked on the street where the incident happened.
“He definitely shot at the officers — there’s no question about that,” Clark said. “We’re very fortunate that we don’t have officers hurt.”
The suspect then set his apartment on fire.
Law enforcement extinguished much of the fire, and firefighters from Central Valley Fire District later ensured the fire was completely out.
The suspect was arrested. The Bozeman Police Department, Montana Highway Patrol and the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.
Clark said the suspect was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital to be evaluated for minor self-inflicted injuries. He was taken to the jail after a doctor cleared him.
Clark said officers left the scene of the shooting at around 4 a.m.
Several residents were displaced because of the incident. But Clark said that it appeared the fire was contained to the apartment Jackson was in.
Clark said officers did not return gunshots into the apartment building.
He said the two officers who were shot at were doing OK by Tuesday morning.
“It upsets them a little bit — I mean, they were shot at,” Clark said. “But they’re doing OK. We’ll see how they are tomorrow.”
The incident remains under investigation.
Because the shooting happened at night, Clark said, officers were unable to completely comb the area for bullet holes in neighboring houses or the high school. He said police don’t know what caused the man to shoot at police or if anyone else was inside the apartment at the time of the incident.
By Tuesday afternoon, police slowly made their way from the police SUV that was shot at in front of the neighbor’s house to the apartment building where the shooter took aim. They used a special camera to take photos of the crime scene.
Two upstairs windows of the four-unit apartment building were smashed out. Directly below the windows were window screens, a leather office chair and a laundry basket. Officers cleared some of the mess, picking up and moving a door and a large hutch near the entrance to the apartment.
Belgrade detectives placed three evidence markers outside the apartment complex. Another evidence marker was placed on the hood of the police SUV that was shot at.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.