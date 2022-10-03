A judge set bail at $500,000 for a man accused of shooting at another man in the Walmart parking lot.
Cody Andrew O’Connell, 33, is charged with attempted deliberate homicide. He appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court via video on Monday before Judge Bryan Adams.
According to charging documents, on Sunday at about 8:30 p.m. a man reported to police that O’Connell had shot at him in the Walmart parking lot.
The man, who was driving away when he called 911, said the window in his car had been shot out and said the suspected shooter was standing near a red truck.
Officers arrived and held O’Connell at gun point. He was on the southern end of the parking lot apparently standing next to a red pickup truck.
While arresting O’Connell, officers opened the truck’s passenger door and a pistol reportedly fell on the ground, court documents say.
According to the man’s account, the man was sitting in his car at the Walmart parking lot when O’Connell apparently approached him to ask for a lighter.
The man told police O’Connell became agitated when he said he didn’t have a lighter through his rolled-up window and O’Connell then reportedly fired a gun at him. The man then drove away and called 911, according to court documents.
In an interview with police, O’Connell said he decided to approach the man from across the parking lot to ask for a lighter after feeling threatened by the man.
O’Connell said he felt the man was “sexually harassing” him from across the parking lot.
During the conversation, O’Connell said he accidentally fired a gun, which he brought with him to only use in self-defense.
When a police officer asked to elaborate on what threat the man posed to O’Connell, and why he didn’t instead call 911 if he felt threatened, O’Connell apparently said it was because he “didn’t feel like sitting” in his car.
O’Connell reportedly told police several times that firing his gun was accidental and that he was holding the gun in a “self-defense type position.” According to court documents, a bullet hole could be seen on the driver’s side door frame which halted the shot from hitting the man.