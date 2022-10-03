Let the news come to you

A judge set bail at $500,000 for a man accused of shooting at another man in the Walmart parking lot.

Cody Andrew O’Connell, 33, is charged with attempted deliberate homicide. He appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court via video on Monday before Judge Bryan Adams.

According to charging documents, on Sunday at about 8:30 p.m. a man reported to police that O’Connell had shot at him in the Walmart parking lot.

