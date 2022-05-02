Business and Health Reporter
A man accused of “pistol-whipping" and robbing a man at gunpoint in the Bozeman Walmart parking lot pleaded not guilty to a robbery charge.
Jamey Charon Jr., 25, appeared before Gallatin County District Court Judge Rienne McElyea on Monday. McElyea set the bail for Charon at $250,000.
For a felony robbery charge, Charon could face up to 40 years in prison and a fine of more than $50,000.
Charon has been on probation for a five-year suspended sentence handed down by McElyea in February.
In March 2021, Charon was charged with felony criminal endangerment and felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute for his ancillary role in an attempted kidnapping of a woman.
Following the new robbery charge, the state has also filed a petition to revoke the suspended February sentence.
On April 8 at about 10:40 p.m. police received a report of a man saying he was jumped in the Walmart parking lot, according to charging documents.
The man told police that he was in the parking lot when two men entered his car, in the front and rear passenger side.
One man, later identified as Charon, apparently pistol whipped the man, put a gun to his head and demanded money and the man’s wallet.
The man told police he knew Charon because he used to sell drugs for him and Charon was holding him responsible for money he still owed.
Surveillance footage from Walmart captured the exchange, although the video quality was poor, court docs state.
Charon told the man not to call the police. Charon and the man he was with then left the parking lot and drove to Livingston.
At some point, the man who was with Charon began texting his wife and told her to call the police.
That man continued to update his wife on their location to update the police, including that they had ditched the car they were driving in Livingston and had gotten a ride back to Bozeman in a van.
The man with Charon later told police said he didn’t realize Charon was intending to rob the man in Walmart and came along to facilitate Charon purchasing a gun.
With information from the wife, police were able to find the van and stopped it in Bozeman. Police arrested Charon and found he had 3.2 grams of heroin and 3 grams of meth.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at jsukut@dailychronicle.com
