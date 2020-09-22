A transient is accused of stealing from a Four Corners gas station and beating an employee there who tried to stop him.
Bourn Chase, 32, is charged with felony robbery. He appeared Tuesday in Gallatin County Justice Court where his bail was set at $10,000.
On Saturday around 3:30 a.m., an employee at the Conoco gas station in Four Corners reported he’d been beaten by a thief, court documents said.
A Gallatin County deputy responded and found the victim bleeding from his arm, short of breath and struggling to put weight on his right leg.
The victim described his assailant as wearing a hoodie, shorts and a “beanie style hat.” He was also carrying a Bible when he walked into the store.
The employee said Chase gathered several items from the store and was about to leave, court documents say. He told police he confronted Chase and was knocked to the ground and kicked several times, documents said.
The victim was taken by ambulance to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital and required emergency surgery to treat injuries sustained in the attack, police said.
Police reviewed a video of the incident and recognized Chase from an interaction earlier that night. Police later found a Bible where the attack happened. The inside cover had Chase’s name written on it, police said.
Chase remained in the county jail Tuesday.
