A man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstation 90 pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.

Dylan Klapak, 30, pleaded not guilty in Gallatin County District Court on Wednesday to two charges of criminal endangerment and one count of theft, all felonies.

Judge John Brown continued Klapak’s bail at $150,000, which was previously set in Justice Court. As of Wednesday, Klapak was held at the Gallatin County Detention Center.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

