A man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstation 90 pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.
Dylan Klapak, 30, pleaded not guilty in Gallatin County District Court on Wednesday to two charges of criminal endangerment and one count of theft, all felonies.
Judge John Brown continued Klapak’s bail at $150,000, which was previously set in Justice Court. As of Wednesday, Klapak was held at the Gallatin County Detention Center.
According to charging documents, in early September, Klapak reportedly failed to pull over during a traffic stop initiated because he was speeding on North 19th Avenue.
He apparently drove off from North 19th Avenue onto I-90, and led police on a pursuit on the interstate going at speeds over 100 mph, according to charging documents.
He continued to drive even after hitting a spike strip, and reportedly drove into oncoming traffic on the opposite lanes of I-90, causing several cars to swerve to avoid a crash.
According to charging documents, Klapak left the interstate at the East Main interchange before crashing his car and fleeing on foot. Police later found Klapak and arrested him.
The car he was driving was reported stolen out of Minnesota.
Klapak does have a criminal record out of Minnesota and Montana, including five DUI convictions.
In Gallatin County, Klapak was sentenced to one year suspended in April 2022 for three misdemeanor charges, after allegedly ramming into his boss’s truck and fleeing police.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
