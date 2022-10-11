A Bozeman man accused of having meth and heroin inside his trailer at a Belgrade car wash pleaded not guilty to felony drug charges.
Waylon Carroll, 42, pleaded not guilty to three charges of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, and one count of use or possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture, all felonies, in Gallatin County District Court on Tuesday.
Judge Peter Ohman presided and continued Carroll’s bail, which was set in Justice Court in late September at $50,000.
Carroll is on probation for a drug charge out of Gallatin County from 2019, according to the Department of Corrections.
According to charging documents, on Sept. 24, police officers responded to a report of a suspicious car and trailer that had been parked in a Belgrade car wash cleaning bay, off Jackrabbit Lane, for about two hours.
As Belgrade police officers arrived, a man later identified as Carroll, who was outside a truck stop near the car wash, ran inside the truck stop to avoid speaking with officers, according to court docs.
Police later found him in the truck stop and questioned Carroll about the car.
Carroll reportedly told police that he owned the car and trailer and when questioned he later apparently told police that there were illegal drugs inside the trailer.
Police searched Carroll’s car and apparently found 20 grams of meth, 47 grams of heroin, 117 fentanyl pills, and drug paraphernalia including a digital scale and over $10,000 in cash, according to court documents.
For each drug charge, Carroll could see up to 20 years in prison.
