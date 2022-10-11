Let the news come to you

A Bozeman man accused of having meth and heroin inside his trailer at a Belgrade car wash pleaded not guilty to felony drug charges.

Waylon Carroll, 42, pleaded not guilty to three charges of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, and one count of use or possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture, all felonies, in Gallatin County District Court on Tuesday.

Judge Peter Ohman presided and continued Carroll’s bail, which was set in Justice Court in late September at $50,000.

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

