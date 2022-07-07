A Bozeman man is accused of receiving packages containing cocaine and other drugs through the U.S. Postal Service.
Alexander Blaze Eichfeld, 27, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court via video on Thursday before Judge Bryan Adams.
Eichfeld is charged with two counts of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, felonies. Adams set Eichfeld’s bail at $15,000.
For each charge, Eichfeld could see a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Prosecution asked bail be set at $5,000, a public defender asked for bail to be set at $1,000 and noted Eichfeld had no prior criminal history.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, an investigator with the Missouri River Drug Task Force received a tip that Eichfeld was dealing cocaine in Bozeman and received cocaine through the mail.
The investigator contacted a United States Postal Inspector, who placed Eichfeld’s address on a mail watch.
According to court documents, the address had a history of receiving suspicious packages out of Oregon during the past few months. On July 5, Eichfeld was sent another package from Oregon, which the inspector intercepted prior to delivery.
A K9 dog sniffed the package and alerted to drugs, according to court documents. With a federal search warrant, the investigator searched the package and apparently found a can with two vacuum sealed bags that contained a “white powder.”
One bag weighed 77.9 grams and tested presumptive positive for cocaine. The other bag weighed 13.2 grams. According to court docs, the second bag was not tested due to the possibility it was fentanyl.
On Wednesday, the postal worker delivered the package and a residential search warrant and Eichfeld was arrested. During a search warrant of Eichfeld’s home, police allegedly found 40 Xanax pills, drug paraphernalia, and a digital scale.
In an interview with police, Eichfeld admitted to receiving drugs through the mail for several months.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.