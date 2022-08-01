Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A man accused of fatally stabbing a 19-year-old man in Bozeman in early July has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Francisco Padilla-Canales, 41, appeared in Gallatin County District Court before Judge Rienne McElyea on Monday and, through a translator, pleaded not guilty to four felony charges.

Padilla-Canales is charged with deliberate homicide, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, and tampering with witnesses. He is accused of fatally stabbing Lesman Joan Escobar-Andara on July 7.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com 

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.