Officers found Padilla-Canales, Escobar-Andara and a woman in the residence.
Padilla-Canales was apparently performing CPR on Escobar-Andara, who had multiple stab wounds and was later pronounced dead on the scene.
In an interview with the police, Padilla-Canales said that he had followed his wife, who he suspected of having an affair, to the residence using a GPS tracker and went into the home.
He told police that he found the woman and Escobar-Andara in the bedroom.
At first, Padilla-Canales claimed that Escobar-Andara had stabbed himself. But after more questioning, he admitted to stabbing Escobar-Andara, according to court documents.
Police also interviewed the woman. She told police she and Padilla-Canales had been separated for over a month.
On July 7, she and Escobar-Andara had been watching TV in the bedroom of the residence when Padilla-Canales burst into the room. The woman told police that he stabbed Escobar-Andara and then later pursued her when she fled out of the house.
She said that Padilla-Canales brought her back inside and told her to call 911 and say that Escobar-Andara had stabbed himself.
If convicted, Padilla-Canales could see up to 100 years or life in prison for the deliberate homicide charge, up to 40 years for the aggravated kidnapping charge, up to 40 years in prison for the aggravated burglary charge, and up to 10 years for the tampering charge.
McElyea upheld the $1 million bail that a lower court had set for Padilla-Canales following his arrest. Padilla-Canales is held at the Gallatin County Detention Center.
