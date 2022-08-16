A Bozeman man is accused of breaking into a gas station and stealing $900 worth of cigarettes last week.
Noah Phillips, 37, is charged with burglary, a felony. He appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Tuesday before Judge Robert Quinn.
Quinn set Phillips’ bail at $5,000.
The burglary occurred late on the night of Aug. 10 at Zeke’s Little Store at 621 Bridger Dr.
An employee opening the convenience store early on Aug. 11 noticed two sets of glass doors had been shattered, according to court docs.
Store owner Stacy Huntley said the employee first noticed that the green, Sinclair dinosaur had been moved from one side of the gas pumps to the other. No damage was done to the dinosaur.
Along with the damage to the doors, nine cartons of cigarettes had been stolen. Huntley estimates that’s about $900 worth of cigarettes.
Police reviewed surveillance footage from the store, which showed the burglary.
At about 11:20 p.m. on Aug. 10, two men entered the store — court documents don’t specify if surveillance shows the glass doors being broken. Both men left the store soon after, one holding “large amounts of cigarettes,” according to court docs.
A Bozeman police officer recognized the man holding cigarettes and identified him as Noah Phillips.
On Monday, officers contacted Phillips at a city park, who initially said his name was “Dan.”
Unable to identify “Dan,” officers left. Later on Monday, the same officer later saw “Dan” walking towards the convenience store and spoke to him again. The man then identified himself as “Joe Rogan.”
He eventually told the police officer his name was Noah Phillips, and the officer arrested him, according to court docs. On his person, police apparently found a pack of cigarettes — a type that had been stolen from the store — with its tax stamp scratched off.
During an interview with police, Phillips said he hadn’t been to the store and requested a lawyer, according to court documents.
Huntley is not yet sure of the cost in damages to the two sets of glass doors that were shattered and said about $900 worth of cigarettes were stolen.
She’s upgraded the store’s security system, she said, and she urged other business owners to tighten up their security.
Bozeman Police Capt. Dana McNeil said Bozeman hasn’t seen a major uptick in burglaries.
Between January and July 2021 there were 37 burglaries and robberies. During the same seven months in 2022 there have been 46 robberies and burglaries.
Despite that difference of nine incidents, McNeil said in a voicemail that’s not indicative of robberies or burglaries trending upward.
Huntley, who has owned the business for three years, said she was grateful no one was injured during the incident.
The store opened for business on Thursday, the day after the robbery, and it’s been mostly business as usual, Huntley said.
“We have wonderful customers and we’re part of their day,” Huntley said. “We cleaned up and continued on.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.