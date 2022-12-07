Business and Health Reporter
A Colorado man accused of brandishing a knife during a bar fight in downtown Bozeman pleaded guilty to charges.
Brady James Smith, 34, appeared in Gallatin County District Court before Judge John Brown. He pleaded guilty to felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor assault.
In December 2021, police officers responded to a bar for a report of a man trying to stab a person, according to court documents.
A fight had apparently broke out and Smith punched a person in the face and drew a pocket knife. Court documents do not specify the order of events.
The fight eventually made its way outside, as police officers arrived. They then arrested Smith.
His plea Wednesday was part of a plea agreement where prosecutors have agreed to recommend he receive a three-year deferred sentence for the felony charge.
The maximum penalty for assault with a weapon is 20 years in the Montana State Prison and a fine up to $50,000.
Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com
