Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A Colorado man accused of brandishing a knife during a bar fight in downtown Bozeman pleaded guilty to charges.

Brady James Smith, 34, appeared in Gallatin County District Court before Judge John Brown. He pleaded guilty to felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor assault.

In December 2021, police officers responded to a bar for a report of a man trying to stab a person, according to court documents.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.