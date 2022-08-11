A Bozeman man accused of hitting another man with a stick at an encampment near WinCo pleaded not guilty.
Richard Parsons, 23, is charged with assault with a weapon, a felony, and assault and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors.
He appeared in Gallatin County District Court on Thursday before Judge Andrew Breuner and entered a not guilty plea for the three charges.
Parsons is being held at the Gallatin County Detention Center. For the felony charge, he could face up to 20 years in prison.
Parsons is accused of assaulting another man with a stick during an argument in mid-July on Max Avenue south of Cattail Street, where several RVs, campers and trailers are parked along the street.
A person driving past the trailers reported the argument between Parsons and a 65-year-old man living in a nearby camper arguing to police, according to court documents.
The witness described seeing Parsons smash the man’s car windshield with a tire iron, while the other man stood with a stick. Then the argument moved out of view but the witness told police he heard rustling, a board break and was sure “both males had struck each other,” according to court docs.
Parsons told police the argument began after the man got in his car and sped forward, nearly hitting his wife. Parsons told police that upset him and he took a tire iron to confront the man.
According to the other man, after the initial argument Parsons threw a tire iron at him and the man fell to the ground while dodging the iron.
The man told police he was holding a stick as “self-defense,” according to the court documents.
While on the ground, Parsons apparently took the stick and hit the man two or three times.
The 65-year-old man said was unsure if he struck Parsons with the stick. Parsons had one scrape on his chin, according to court documents.
Both men were evaluated on scene by EMTs but declined being taken to the hospital or further treatment.
Police favored the witness and 65-year-old man’s narrative, according to court documents, and decided that Parsons was the primary aggressor and that the 65-year-old man was acting in self-defense during the argument.
Parsons has one other pending case in Gallatin County District Court, where he is charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, both felonies.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.