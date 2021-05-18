A Montana judge this week sentenced a Madison County man to 100 years in the Montana State Prison for murdering a woman he was dating in 2018.
On Monday, Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Luke Berger sentenced Bernardini to the 100-year sentence with no time suspended. He also received a 10 year concurrent sentence for tampering with physical evidence, according to a news release from the Montana Department of Justice.
Bernardini’s lawyer Jill Gannon-Nagle declined to comment on the sentencing Tuesday afternoon.
Sorrows’ mother reported to Madison County law enforcement in September 2018 that she hadn’t heard from her daughter in about a month, according to court documents.
While searching for her, police found that her cell phone was last used near Bernardini’s apartment in Madison County and that he was the last person who tried to call her.
The following month, law enforcement found blood stains in Bernardini’s apartment, a bottle of empty bleach in a trash bag and evidence that someone had attempted to clean blood off of surfaces in the apartment.
At the time, Bernardini told law enforcement that he saw Sorrows the day before she died, but that he was not involved in her disappearance. Police arrested Bernardini, and he was originally charged with felony tampering and misdemeanor drug charges.
While incarcerated at the Gallatin County Jail, Bernardini confessed to two other people being held at the jail that he had killed Sorrows and buried her body after a fight, according to law enforcement. In June 2019, police found Sorrows’ body buried on Braxton/Jumping Horse Ranch in a location that matched the description that Bernardini had given the people he’d confessed to in jail.
One of the people also described to officers a fight Bernardini told him about, according to charging documents.
In that fight, Bernardini told the person that he and Sorrows did meth and were drinking. Sorrows allegedly head-butted and spit in Bernardini’s face. He then told the person that he head-butted her until she was bleeding and not breathing.
He told the person that he put her in a truck to drive her to a spot to bury her and that at some point he had to “finish her off” after she regained consciousness.
The signed sentencing order from Judge Berger was not yet available as of Tuesday afternoon. The Madison County Clerk of District Court’s office said that order will likely be signed and available within the next week.
