The housing market in Bozeman is infamously expensive and increasingly hard to navigate for everyday Montanans. Scammers have noticed.
Local law enforcement has seen a steady increase over the past several months in police reports related to housing scams, said Bozeman Police Department detective Jake Ahmann in a February interview.
“The market moves quick, so people feel like they need to send money or try to reserve it a lot of times sight-unseen,” Ahmann said. “They’re playing on the fact that people are frustrated (with the housing market) … if it’s too good to be true, it is. Especially here.”
Buying a home in Bozeman is more expensive than it’s ever been. The median sales price for a single family home in Bozeman was $812,000 in January 2021, according to a report from a local Realtors association. Condos and townhomes sold for a median of $475,000.
The higher sales prices drive up rental prices, directly affecting who can afford to have a roof in Bozeman and who can’t, and the inventory of available homes to buy or rent continues to plummet.
Ahmann said there are several red flags that potential renters can keep an eye out for if they feel a listing is suspect.
“Usually the big thing that would be a red flag is them requesting any kind of money ahead of time, whether that’s via check, Western Union, Venmo, Paypal,” Ahmann said. “Other things that are concerning are if it’s vague or it looks too good to be true, it probably is. If there’s a three-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Bozeman that someone is trying to rent for $1,500 a month, we know that’s not realistic.”
These scams are more likely to appear on Facebook or Craigslist than on dedicated housing rental websites, Ahmann said, though scammers will often use photos, addresses or other information gleaned from legitimate property management company websites.
These scammers are generally trying to bait people into paying a rental deposit on a house or apartment unit that may or may not actually be up for rent. That’s often why the scam houses look too good to be true — scammers are targeting middle- and lower-income people who are already being squeezed out of the market into paying a deposit on a home they think is going to be a good deal, only to lose the money.
The Bozeman Police Department attempts to investigate reports of rental-related scams, but if the money is sent via PayPal, Venmo or Western Union, it can be “really hard” to track where it goes and investigate further.
“It’s a lengthy process and a pretty low success rate for us just because, with VPNs and everything, the suspects can mask where they are fairly easily,” Ahmann said.
One way to avoid falling victim to a rental scam is to do your due diligence, Ahmann said, and try to check out the property before putting down a deposit. In Bozeman’s incredibly hot rental market, however, apartments regularly rent within days or even hours of being posted.
For people from out of town, Ahmann said, he recommends trying to rent directly through a property management company as opposed to searching listings on Craigslist or Facebook. Getting your own eyes or a friend’s eyes on a property and talking to a real human on the phone are also good protections against housing scams.
Housing scams are especially common around the time Montana State University’s semesters turn over, Ahmann said, as students looking for housing on top of other newcomers add additional strain to the already low-vacancy market.
State Attorney General Austin Knudsen recently sent out an email warning of an uptick in different kinds of scams across the state, including rental scams, pet scams and ammunition and firearm scams.
“Always be on high alert for scammers trying to rip you off through deceptive websites and marketing practices,” Knudsen stated in the email. “Always remember that if it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Trust your gut.”