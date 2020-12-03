A Livingston woman admitted Thursday to illegally buying a gun for a felon who later shot at state probation officers in 2018.
Tracy Fonda Flanigan, 46, pleaded guilty to making a false statement during a firearms transaction, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release. She appeared in Billings federal court before U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters. Flanigan will be sentenced on April 15.
A jury in Yellowstone County District Court convicted Michael Anderson of assault with a weapon for shooting at probation officers who were trying to check his home. He was later sentenced to 40 years in the Montana State Prison.
An investigation into the shooting showed that Anderson had several firearms and ammunition inside his home, the news release said.
Police said that Flanigan had bought a rifle in 2015 that was found inside Anderson’s home. Anderson later admitted to police that he had given Flanigan money to buy him guns.
Police said Flanigan admitted buying the guns and that she knew Anderson was prohibited from having guns because of prior felony convictions.
Flanigan faces up to 10 years in prison, $250,000 in fines and three years of supervised release.
