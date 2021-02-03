Updated 11:55 p.m.: Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said the man surrendered after being shot by law enforcement officers late Wednesday night.
Bichler said the man sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Shots rang out in the area around 10 p.m. Wednesday night and could be heard across Livingston.
The original story continues below.
LIVINGSTON — A standoff between an armed man and law enforcement here that started Tuesday continued into Wednesday evening. A trailer court near Park High School, where the man was barricaded, remained locked down.
The man shot at officers Tuesday after refusing to comply with an eviction notice and barricading himself inside his home.
The incident began when Park County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to serve Michael Marfuta, 49, with a court-ordered eviction Tuesday afternoon at a trailer home in View Vista Community, according to a sheriff’s news release.
Marfuta wasn’t there when deputies tried to serve the notice, but he later confronted deputies at his home with a knife.
Deputies and Livingston police officers secured the area and tried to negotiate a peaceful resolution with Marfuta, according to the release. The Gallatin County Special Response team was called in to deal with the incident.
On Wednesday, Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said Marfuta fired a gun in the direction of officers on two separate instances on Tuesday. He said no one was injured in the incident.
Bichler said law enforcement was doing everything it could to resolve the situation peacefully and that he didn’t want to have to take drastic measures.
The incident was not resolved as of press time, and Bichler said there wasn’t a timeline for when a resolution would come.
“We have teams scheduled through the days and nights to keep things covered. Hopefully we don’t have to go that distance with it, but we do have a plan to continue to have resources as needed,” Bichler said.
He said officers from across the state are coming to help out with the incident. Billings’ and Livingston’s police departments, and Roosevelt, Gallatin, Sweet Grass, and Lewis and Clark county sheriff’s offices have helped so far. Montana Highway Patrol, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and The U.S. Forest Service have also sent officers to patrol the area.
Bichler said more are expected to come.
Again, he said, the last thing officers want is for the situation to turn deadly.
“Unfortunately, sometimes, we’re faced with that and we don’t have any choice. But we would like to do our due diligence with our negotiating teams and such and try to see if we can bring this to a resolve that would not end in a loss of a life,” Bichler said.
East Side Elementary, Sleeping Giant Middle School and Park High School were closed Wednesday and will be closed again Thursday, according to a post on the Park High School Facebook page.
In a civil complaint filed against Marfuta in Park County District Court in September, plaintiffs View Vista Community, Inc., a nonprofit, said Marfuta refused to sign a lease agreement when the organization took over the park a year ago. The nonprofit said in the complaint that Marfuta had not paid rent since April and had been served with several notices.
Marfuta sent the nonprofit’s attorney Jon Hesse two emails, dated June 23 and July 24, that were included in the complaint against him. Marfuta told the organization that an incident like this was inevitable.
In the email, Marfuta said the previous owner told him he’d be able to keep his position as a maintenance man, a position he said he’s held over the past decade. He also expressed frustration about being ignored by the new property management company there.
“As far as I’m concerned, my very survival has been yanked out from under me,” Marfuta wrote in the email.
In November, Park County judge Brenda Gilbert granted the nonprofit’s request for a issuance of writ of possession and writ of assistance, effectively evicting Marfuta from the home.
At 2 p.m. on Wednesday, more than 40 people inside the trailer park remained on lockdown, said Hannah Cain, the property manager for the trailer park. She said law enforcement had told her they really weren’t sure when the situation would be resolved.
She said the American Red Cross has helped with rooms for some of the displaced residents at the Travel Lodge and set up a warming center at the Park County Fairgrounds. Cain said the Fairfield Inn has offered discounted rooms for other displaced residents.
As evening approached, law enforcement officers went in and out of the Park High School, where they had set up incident command. Several unmarked police cars patrolled the area.
Police continued to block off Geyser Street at the intersections of B Street and C Street.
School was canceled for students at East Side, Sleeping Giant Middle School and Park High School.
Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled Marfuta's last name.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.