A Livingston man was sentenced Monday to probation for six months for taking photos and videos of young girls in 2019 at the Bozeman Walmart.
Mark Duane Booth is required to pay a $500 fine for the incident. He appeared with attorney Elisabeth Montoya in Gallatin County District before Judge Rienne McElyea.
The same day he was sentenced, Booth pleaded guilty to three counts of misdemeanor surreptitious viewing or recording.
As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a felony charge of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, which could have carried up to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. Prosecutors also agreed to drop an additional count of misdemeanor surreptitious viewing or recording, which could have carried up to a $500 fine and six months in prison.
In August 2019, a Bozeman officer stopped Booth in his truck after a report that he recorded girls inside Walmart on his cellphone.
Police said in charging documents that Booth’s phone had several photos and videos of girls inside Walmart.
Booth told police that he wasn’t intentionally taking pictures of kids and that “he just always has his phone out and is hitting the button that takes pictures.”
The charges Booth plead guilty to stemmed from incidents on three different dates in August 2019. The charges all state that Booth photographed or videoed young girls without their knowledge inside the Walmart.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.