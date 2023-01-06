Let the news come to you

A Livingston man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for trafficking meth in Park and Gallatin counties.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters sentenced Ryan King Steady, 41, for possession with intent to distribute meth and owning a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, both felonies, on Friday in Billings.

He faced up to 40 years in prison. Steady pleaded guilty to the charges in June, as part of a plea agreement that dropped four other charges.


Juliana Sukut

