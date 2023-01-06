A Livingston man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for trafficking meth in Park and Gallatin counties.
U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters sentenced Ryan King Steady, 41, for possession with intent to distribute meth and owning a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, both felonies, on Friday in Billings.
According to court documents, police conducted a welfare check on a woman living at Steady’s home in Livingston in January 2021. During that check, police apparently found a semi-automatic handgun in Steady’s bedroom.
The woman apparently told police at the time that Steady had recently traveled with another person to Arizona and obtained a pound of meth, which he sold to several people.
The woman also told police that Steady had given her meth, had twice traveled to Belgrade to buy meth and had several people "moving" the drug for him.
In April 2021, Gallatin County law enforcement officers pulled Steady over near Belgrade. Officers searched Steady's car and apparently found a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun, a digital scale and "gram quantities" of a “crystal-like” substance.
The Drug Enforcement Agency lab tested the substance, which was found to be 96% pure meth, totaling a little over 10 grams, according to court documents.
