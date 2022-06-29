A Livingston man accused of trafficking meth pleaded guilty in federal court to two felony charges.
Ryan King Steady, 40, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Billings on Tuesday to possession with intent to distribute and owning a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan.
Steady pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement, according to court documents, which dropped four other felony charges related to the drug crime.
Steady’s defense attorney did not return a call by deadline requesting comment.
According to court documents, police conducted a welfare check on a woman living at Steady’s home in January 2021. During that check, police apparently found a semi-automatic handgun in Steady’s bedroom.
The woman apparently told police that Steady had traveled with another individual to Arizona and obtained a pound of meth, which he sold to several people.
The woman also told police that Steady had given her meth, had twice traveled to Belgrade to buy meth and had several people selling for him.
In April 2021, Gallatin County law enforcement officers pulled Steady over near Belgrade. Officers searched his car and allegedly found a shotgun and containers with “crystal-like” substances.
The Drug Enforcement Agency lab tested the substance, which was found to be 96% pure meth, totaling a little over 10 grams, according to court documents.
Steady awaits sentencing, which will be handed down by Judge Susan P Watters, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana.
Steady faces a minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison for the drug crime and between five years and life in prison for the firearm charge.
