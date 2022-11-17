A Livingston man pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally possessing a gun while he was prohibited from doing so.
Daniel Joseph Colvin, 35, pleaded guilty to prohibited person in possession of a firearm, a felony, on Wednesday. For the charge, Colvin could see a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
He appeared in U.S. District Court in Billings before Judge Susan Watters, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana.
Colvin pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement, which dropped three other felony charges. Colvin was initially charged with two counts of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, and a prohibited person in possession of an explosive.
According to court documents, in June, law enforcement searched Colvin’s residence in Livingston and apparently seized several guns, including a semi-automatic shotgun and ammunition.
Court documents also allege that Colvin had drug paraphernalia inside his house, including pipes, scales and clear baggies, some of which tested positive for meth.
Colvin was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives after getting anonymous tips that Colvin had multiple firearms and drugs in his home, according to court documents.
