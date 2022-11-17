Let the news come to you

A Livingston man pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally possessing a gun while he was prohibited from doing so.

Daniel Joseph Colvin, 35, pleaded guilty to prohibited person in possession of a firearm, a felony, on Wednesday. For the charge, Colvin could see a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

He appeared in U.S. District Court in Billings before Judge Susan Watters, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana.


Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

