A person who died by suicide during a chase with law enforcement in Livingston was being served a warrant as part of a larger drug investigation being conducted in the area.The Livingston Police Department, Park County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri River Drug Task Force attempted to serve the warrant as part of an investigation that involves multiple other people and cases in the area, said Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler.The ongoing investigation complicates the release of information in this case, he said."The investigation is pretty lengthy, it's quite involved. It’s not something at this point that I can really divulge too much information on mainly because it involves other players,” he said. “If the information (was only about this situation), it wouldn’t be as sensitive of information to release, but it does involve a network of other folks.” A separate investigation into the suicide and the surrounding events is ongoing, Bichler said. The person’s next-of-kin live outside of Montana, which complicates notification, but a name will likely be released after those next-of-kin are notified, he said. That's expected to happen in the next few days.Law enforcement attempted to serve the warrant at about 7 a.m. on Monday at a residence on South M Street in Livingston, just a few blocks from Park Street, according to a Monday afternoon news release from the sheriff's office.After law enforcement identified themselves and showed the person the warrant, the person fled the residence on foot and continued to run, the Monday afternoon news release says. Officers pursued the person on foot before the person took their own life.Bichler said he's not aware of any bystanders who were witnesses to the suicide. While the incident happened early Monday morning, it took place in a residential area only a few blocks away from Livingston's main thoroughfare. Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 