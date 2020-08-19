A civil rights lawsuit accuses a Montana Highway Patrol trooper of racially discriminating against a Colorado couple when he seized their cars and asked if the man was “legal here.”
The complaint, filed in federal court last month, alleges that trooper Tyler Brant, defendant in the case, was “motivated by discriminatory racial animus” when he illegally detained the couple and seized their cars. It also claims that Brant was negligent in carrying out his duties as an officer after the couple’s cars were returned with dents, scratches and destroyed property.
The complaint also names the state of Montana and Gallatin County as defendants. The lawsuit argues the two governments “failed to train, supervise and discipline law enforcement officers employed by it.” However, patrol troopers are state officers, not employed by the county.
The couple — Mikayla McNea and Xavier Giles — are represented by Timothy Bechtold, of Missoula. The plaintiffs in the case are asking a federal judge to set a jury trial to determine award for damages they suffered mentally and physically because of the incident. They’re also asking that the jury award attorney and court fees for the complaint.
Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert said attorney Cal Stacey, of Billings, would be representing the county in the matter. However, he said, he was unsure why the county was named in the complaint.
“There’s not one fact alleged in that complaint that connected the case to Gallatin County,” Lambert said.
The Department of Justice, which oversees the highway patrol, declined to comment on the matter.
In December, Brant pulled over Giles in a car that had Colorado license plates driving west on Interstate 90 near Bozeman. McNea was traveling with Giles in a separate car that also had Colorado license plates stopped behind Brant.
A second officer pulled behind the woman’s car, approached it and asked for her driver’s license.
McNea told the officer that she and Giles were moving to Montana from Colorado because Giles recently got a job at the Montana State Prison. The officer returned to his car.
Brant walked over to the woman’s car and asked her why Giles “had an attitude and was being rude” toward him. Brant also asked why the couple had walkie-talkies.
McNea told Brant that if he was being disrespectful and rude to the man, then Brant could expect the man to be disrespectful back. She said they were using the walkie-talkies to talk.
Brant told the couple that a caller reported two cars matching theirs were speeding and cutting in and out of traffic. But, court documents say, Brant told Giles he stopped him for expired tags on his car.
Brant asked for a police dog to search the two cars, and said the dog “hit” on the man’s car. He asked permission to search it.
Giles declined because there was no basis for the search, according to court documents. McNea was placed inside an officer’s car.
Brant came to her and asked if Giles was “legal here,” court documents say. She replied that the man had a Montana license.
Brant further questioned if Giles was legal “here in the United States,” according to court documents.
McNea said Giles was born and raised in the United States.
Brant continued questioning her, asking if the man had gone to Mexico in the past and why he would have gone, court documents say.
McNea told Brant that the man hadn’t gone to Mexico in the seven years they had been a couple. She said the man has family in Mexico, both his parents are from there, and that would be a reason he would go there.
The couple’s cars were seized, and an officer took them to a hotel.
They got their cars back the next day.
They said each vehicle was “ransacked” and several of their belongings were destroyed, court documents say. They reported the cars had new dents, scratches and scuffs, and that tape damaged the paint. They also found damage to the seats, wiring, lights and center console.
The next morning a separate highway patrol trooper stopped the man as the couple was leaving Bozeman, court documents say.
The couple said in the complaint that they decided they would not move to Montana “because of the treatment they received from defendants.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.