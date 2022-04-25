Law enforcement has still not found the suspect who fled from a traffic stop in Gallatin Canyon on Friday afternoon prompting a search and heavy police presence on Friday and Saturday in the area.
Around 4 p.m. on Friday, a Montana, Fish Wildlife and Parks warden tried to conduct a traffic stop on a reckless driver who was traveling north on U.S. Highway 191.
The vehicle stopped near the Castle Inn, and its driver and sole occupant fled on foot. Law enforcement later found out the vehicle was stolen.
On Friday, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol and Montana, Fish Wildlife and Parks began searching for the suspect in the Karst Stage Loop area and through the Big Sky region.
The three agencies used K9 teams in the area in an attempt to find the suspect, and residents within the canyon were encouraged to lock their doors, windows and any outside structures.
Sheriff Dan Springer said Monday morning that law enforcement is actively investigating the case and are seeking to identify the man but is no longer conducting a ground search.
“We believe he left the area,” Springer said.
There is no threat to public safety in the Big Sky area or in the wider Gallatin County area, he said.
The search prompted a heavy law enforcement presence partially because of the rural area and the lack of reliable cell or radio service in the area, Springer said.
“With this particular case, when someone is running around and possibly breaking into home or cabins — even if people are not living there — we felt it necessary to make sure there was a high police presence so (residents) could contact a deputy,” Springer said.
He also noted that limited cell phone and radio service in that area of Gallatin Canyon made it difficult for locals to report any suspicious activity.
“We recognize that it’s a scary situation for residents up there who have limited information and knowledge of what’s going on,” Springer said. “... I appreciate their help and their being patient and allowing us to do our jobs.”
Law enforcement has said the man is approximately 6 feet tall, white and was last seen wearing tan pants and a tan shirt. He is described as having reddish facial hair and a slight to medium build.
Anyone who might have information that can help law enforcement identify the suspect should call 406-582-2100.
