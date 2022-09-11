Law enforcement agencies from around the valley are responding to a man who has holed up in a Belgrade home and fired around 100 gunshots.
At around 7:10 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a general fire alarm at a home on the 200 block of Red Barn Drive in the Landmark subdivision in Belgrade.
Members of the household, except for one man in his mid-30s, had left as deputies arrived.
Two deputies entered the home to ask the man to leave. At that time the man fired several shots from an unknown direction, Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said during a small press conference Sunday afternoon.
As of about 1:30 p.m., the man had not verbally communicated with law enforcement, Springer said. Since early Sunday morning the man has fired “upwards of 70 to 100 rounds” out of the house.
“We don't know where the rounds are going. We know that they are being aimed out of the house somewhere,” Springer said.
Law enforcement has not shot inside the residence, or attempted to enter it, Springer said. Law enforcement has tried to communicate with the man through a negotiator, a speaker, and the houses’ landline.
As of 1:30 p.m., the man’s condition was unknown, Springer said.
Springer also said law enforcement was unsure why or how the general fire alarm was set off, but that other residents in the house had not set it off. Springer did not know specifically how many people lived in the residence, but said the man appeared to have a private or separate living area in the home.
Springer said no deputies or members of the public have been injured.
Springer did not know exactly how many people had been evacuated from the neighborhood, but said some had chosen to shelter-in-place.
A news release from the sheriff's office said Red Barn Drive is closed between Harvester Lane and Stockton Way.
Springer thanked the residents of the area who have been understanding and patient, he said.
“We don't know what his intentions are, but we do know that his current acts have been very dangerous. And given the dangerous act so far, we are treating this as though his intention is to either hurt himself, hurt one of us or hurt someone in the community,” Springer said. “So at that at this time, that is why we're here and we're gonna stay here until this is resolved.”
The sheriff's office, Bozeman Police Department, Belgrade Police Department, Manhattan Police Department, Central Valley Fire, Gallatin County 911, Gallatin County Search, and Rescue, American Medical Response and Montana Highway Patrol are responding.
Residents who have been evacuated from their homes in the subdivision and need to retrieve medications or pets from their homes or need a place to stay can call dispatch to arrange access. They can call 406-582-2100, option 2, to be connected to the sheriff's office for assistance.
This story was updated at 2 p.m. to include new information. It will be updated when more information is available.
