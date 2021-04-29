Four Corners standoff

Law enforcement responded to an "armed hostage situation" near Four Corners on Thursday. 

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

FOUR CORNERS — The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office has evacuated a mobile home park here as it deals with an "armed hostage situation."

The sheriff's office said in a news release just before 11:30 a.m. that residents within the immediate area of the incident in the Forest Park community have been evacuated and that negotiators are communicating with the suspect. 

A large number of law enforcement vehicles responded to the incident Thursday morning. The entrance to the park was blocked off.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and Central Valley Fire Department were among the responding agencies.

This story will be updated when additional information becomes available. 

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

