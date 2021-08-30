Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A person died by suicide while being pursued by law enforcement in Livingston on Monday morning, according to the Park County Sheriff’s Office.

Park County Sheriff’s Office, the Livingston Police Department and the Missouri River Drug Task Force attempted to serve a warrant for a person on South M Street in Livingston at about 7 a.m. on Monday morning, according to a news release from the Park County Sheriff’s Office.

When law enforcement identified themselves and showed the person the warrant, the person fled the residence, the Monday afternoon news release says. Officers pursued the person on foot before the person took their own life.

The news release did not specify any further information about the suspect or the manner of death. It also did not say what the warrant was for.

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler and Undersheriff Clay Herbst did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.