Law enforcement: Person dies by suicide after chase in Park County By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Aug 30, 2021

A person died by suicide while being pursued by law enforcement in Livingston on Monday morning, according to the Park County Sheriff's Office.

Park County Sheriff's Office, the Livingston Police Department and the Missouri River Drug Task Force attempted to serve a warrant for a person on South M Street in Livingston at about 7 a.m. on Monday morning, according to a news release from the Park County Sheriff's Office.

When law enforcement identified themselves and showed the person the warrant, the person fled the residence, the Monday afternoon news release says. Officers pursued the person on foot before the person took their own life. The news release did not specify any further information about the suspect or the manner of death. It also did not say what the warrant was for.

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler and Undersheriff Clay Herbst did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tags: Bozeman Montana Suicide Death Park County Sheriff Livingston News Release Police Drug Task Force Livingston Police Department Brad Bichler Clay Herbst