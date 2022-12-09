MANHATTAN — A false report of an active shooter at the Manhattan Library Friday was one of many similar reports received around the state.
According to a release from Gallatin County, there were “no known threats to the community” after the incident.
Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said at a debriefing at Manhattan City Hall Friday afternoon that county dispatch received a report of a male outside of the library actively shooting at 9:57 a.m. The library is in the same building as Manhattan High School.
Springer said the report was unusual, adding that it was a single call that was made outside of the building.
Manhattan Police Chief Dennis Hengle was the first officer to respond to the incident. He arrived at the Manhattan High School within about six minutes of the report, Springer said.
Hengle said that when he arrived “everything was normal,” and that there was no sign of an active shooter inside the school. He contacted the high school’s principal to lockdown the building.
More officers from a variety of agencies arrived to sweep the school. They did not find an active shooter.
“This appears to be what they refer to as a swatting incident,” Hengle said.
Springer said that swatting is when a real phone call is made that creates a false emergency, like an active shooter, that garners an emergency response.
A spokesperson for the Montana Department of Justice said that calls were made to dispatchers in Yellowstone, Rosebud, Forsyth, Custer, Carbon, Cascade, Madison, Hill, Lewis and Clark, Missoula and Meagher counties.
Springer said he was unsure of the details of the other counties or if the calls were similar, but had been in touch with multiple sheriffs throughout the state.
He added that communication was helpful because it gave a better indication that the report at the Manhattan Library was “more of a swatting event than a real event.”
A person made the call, and dispatchers tried to get more information from the caller, Springer said. However, the person ended the call quickly.
The county has not dealt with an active shooter scenario before, but has had to deal with swatting incidents at people’s homes, Springer said. Springer added that it was the first that he knew of that the sheriff’s office had responded to a swatting at a school.
The swatting incident in Manhattan and across the state has added Montana to a growing list of other states that have dealt with similar issues. Swatting occurred in 33 states, and Washington D.C., this year, according to a list of incidents compiled by the National Association of School Resource Officers.
Manhattan School District Superintendent Brian Ayers was in a meeting with a parent who received a text from their child about an active shooter at the school.
Then word came from the Manhattan High School principal about the incident.
From there the building was put on lockdown and protocol was followed to verify whether a shooter was in the building. Parents were notified twice, once about the situation and again when the incident was resolved, he said.
He said the process went smoothly, but that a call from outside the school was a new scenario.
“This gives us a new scenario to train for in the future,” Ayers said. “I mean, we’ve not trained for a report coming in from the outside, necessarily.”
Springer said the next steps will be a debrief of the response to the incident. The sheriff’s office will work with the school about the response, and come up with a plan for the next time.
There will also be an investigation into the incident. Springer said that it was hard to explain the investigation process, but that the issue was a local, state and federal problem.
“It’s pretty heinous, we don’t mess with people’s kids, and then mess with people’s fears, it’s just wrong,” Springer said. “And if someone is out there doing it, we’re going to go after them.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.