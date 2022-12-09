Let the news come to you

MANHATTAN — A false report of an active shooter at the Manhattan Library Friday was one of many similar reports received around the state.

According to a release from Gallatin County, there were “no known threats to the community” after the incident.

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said at a debriefing at Manhattan City Hall Friday afternoon that county dispatch received a report of a male outside of the library actively shooting at 9:57 a.m. The library is in the same building as Manhattan High School.


