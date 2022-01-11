Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Burglars stole at least seven firearms from a Belgrade pawn shop this past weekend and federal law enforcement are offering a reward for information about the crime.

A reward of up to $5,000 may be available for information leading to an arrest and conviction of burglars who robbed Debos Pawn Shop in Belgrade on Saturday, according to a Tuesday press release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

The pawn shop reported "approximately seven firearms" stolen, according to the press release. ATF investigators were conducting an inventory of the pawn shop's stock on Tuesday to confirm the number of firearms stolen.

Debos Pawn Shop is licensed through ATF to sell firearms, prompting federal law enforcement to join the Belgrade Police Department in the investigation.

Anyone with information about the burglary is encouraged to contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), or the Belgrade Police Department at (406) 388-4262. 

Information may also be sent by email to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.