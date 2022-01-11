Law enforcement offering reward for information about Belgrade pawn shop burglary By Chronicle Staff Bret Hauff Author email Jan 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Burglars stole at least seven firearms from a Belgrade pawn shop this past weekend and federal law enforcement are offering a reward for information about the crime.A reward of up to $5,000 may be available for information leading to an arrest and conviction of burglars who robbed Debos Pawn Shop in Belgrade on Saturday, according to a Tuesday press release from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.The pawn shop reported "approximately seven firearms" stolen, according to the press release. ATF investigators were conducting an inventory of the pawn shop's stock on Tuesday to confirm the number of firearms stolen. Debos Pawn Shop is licensed through ATF to sell firearms, prompting federal law enforcement to join the Belgrade Police Department in the investigation.Anyone with information about the burglary is encouraged to contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), or the Belgrade Police Department at (406) 388-4262. Information may also be sent by email to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Firearm Burglar Pawn Shop Crime Commerce Police Criminal Law Atf Law Enforcement Debos Pawn Shop Investigator Reward Burglary Bret Hauff Author email Follow Bret Hauff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next News Health officials eye worrying spike in COVID-19 cases 46 min ago County Boyer announces candidacy for Gallatin County Commission 1 hr ago Education COVID cases surge in Bozeman Public Schools 1 hr ago Business Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport saw nearly 2 million passengers in 2021 1 hr ago Politics Gianforte files brief before SupCo in dispute between state lawmakers, judges 3 hrs ago County Body cameras on the way for Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Jan 10, 2022 What to read next News Health officials eye worrying spike in COVID-19 cases County Boyer announces candidacy for Gallatin County Commission Education COVID cases surge in Bozeman Public Schools Business Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport saw nearly 2 million passengers in 2021 Politics Gianforte files brief before SupCo in dispute between state lawmakers, judges County Body cameras on the way for Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More Reports Police Report 1/11/22 - Report 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email More from this section Man sentenced for attempted bank robbery in summer 2021 Posted: 5 p.m. A dog, a drunk driver and a baby with a phone: Police Reports for Monday, Jan. 10 Posted: 4 p.m. Witt, Floyd Posted: Jan. 11, 2022 Editorial: A prohibition ends, but a patchwork of regulation remains Posted: Jan. 11, 2022 Letter to the editor: Legislation can help us deal with climate change Posted: Jan. 11, 2022 Latest Local Health officials eye worrying spike in COVID-19 cases 46 min ago Boyer announces candidacy for Gallatin County Commission 1 hr ago Law enforcement offering reward for information about Belgrade pawn shop burglary 1 hr ago Man sentenced for attempted bank robbery in summer 2021 1 hr ago