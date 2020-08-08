Police are looking for a suspect who pointed a gun at people and shot multiple rounds into the ground near West Yellowstone on Saturday.
A news release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said the suspect is a white man in his late 30s or early 40s. He was last seen driving “a Toyota pickup with Texas plates and a silver topper,” according to the release.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 4:30 p.m. Saturday that people in the Whiskey Bay area north of West Yellowstone were being shot at.
The victims reported a man pointed a gun at them, then shot multiple rounds into the ground. More than 40 people from eight agencies are responding.
The release said anyone who sees a vehicle matching the description should not "attempt to make contact" with the person and should immediately call 911.
"This person is considered armed and dangerous," the release said.
The suspect has not been identified.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.