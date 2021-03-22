Law enforcement is investigating what it is calling a homicide and suicide this weekend in Livingston.
Livingston police officers and deputies from the Park County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports Sunday morning of an ongoing disturbance involving multiple individuals on South 9th Street in Livingston, according to a Monday morning news release from the Livingston Police Department.
Dispatchers informed deputies and officers that several gunshots had been fired as they were responding to the disturbance.
When law enforcement made contact with one of the individuals, he shot and killed himself, according to the news release. Preliminary reports show that one other person was shot and killed.
No additional information, including names of victims or if any additional people were involved in the dispute, was available Monday morning. The investigation is ongoing and the Montana Department of Criminal Investigation and the Montana Highway Patrol are assisting local law enforcement.
The Livingston Police Department did not immediately return a phone call on Monday morning. According to the news release, there is not an ongoing threat to the community.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
