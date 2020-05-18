Law enforcement officials are investigating the death of a 68-year-old man found last week in Big Sky.
David Green, a resident of Big Sky, was found dead in his garage last Tuesday, according to a Monday news release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.
During the investigation of Green's death, deputies arrested Sean Patrick Murphy for obstructing a peace officer, a misdemeanor. Murphy has since posted bond, according to the release.
The release said that there is no concern for public safety.
The sheriff's office and the chief deputy coroner are investigating the death. The release said the office is awaiting a medical examiner's autopsy and report.
Sheriff Brian Gootkin said the investigation is still open and ongoing.
Gootkin said his office will share more information when it becomes available.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.