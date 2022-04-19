Bozeman police are negotiating with a man in his 30s holed up inside a room at the Comfort Inn at the corner of North Seventh Avenue and West Oak Street.
Bozeman Police Deputy Chief Andy Knight said that the individual contacted the police department first. As the conversation continued, the person started to become more volatile, making threatening statements that led officers to worry about possible danger to the public.
After that point, officials moved to evacuate the hotel. Oak Street between North Seventh and Rouse avenues was closed.
The individual said that they had weapons in the room but police have not been able to verify that. Police were negotiating with the person for at least three hours.
At 4:30 p.m., a negotiator could be seen with speaking toward the hotel through a megaphone. Members of a special response team, clad in camouflage and body armor, stood near the entrance of the hotel as the police department’s 17,000-pound Lenco BearCat G3, which the city purchased in 2014, sat nearby.
Knight said said he was not sure how long the situation would continue, adding that it depends on the person. The deputy chief said there's no indication that anybody else is in the room with the person.
Knight said they're trying to keep people away from the south side of the building, which is why the stretch of West Oak Street is closed.
"Our goal is to make sure everybody is safe," Knight said.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
