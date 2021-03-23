Law enforcement on Tuesday morning identified the people killed this weekend in a murder suicide in Livingston.
Aza Ziegler, a 41-year-old Livingston area man, shot and killed Jason Cushing, a 23-year-old Livingston man, before shooting and killing himself on Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Livingston Police Department.
Officers responded at about 5:40 a.m. on Sunday to a disturbance at a home in the 300 block of South Ninth Street in Livingston. A woman told law enforcement she and her friend were being harassed by Ziegler. The responding officers and deputies looked for Ziegler, but were not able to locate him.
At about 7:25 a.m., the woman called to report that Ziegler was now inside the home. As deputies and officers were responding, dispatch informed them that shots had been fired.
Law enforcement made contact with Ziegler, who then shot himself. Cushing died at the scene.
The woman who was inside the home left the house before officers and deputies arrived. She was treated for minor injuries and released.
The incident is still being investigated by the Livingston Police Department, the Park County Sheriff’s Office, the State of Monatna Division of Criminal Investigation and the Montana Highway Patrol.
