Law enforcement anticipates rise in marijuana DUIs By Melissa Loveridge . Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Aug 8, 2021 The anatomy of a DUI for alcohol is somewhat straightforward. The legal blood alcohol content limit, or BAC, is 0.08. Police pull over a car they suspect being driven by someone who is drunk. The driver blows in a breathalyzer. A reading blow 0.08 doesn’t necessarily mean the driver is off scot-free, but a reading at that level or over generally results in a DUI charge.With marijuana, the first two steps are the same. Police pull over a car they suspect being driven by someone who is stoned. The driver blows in a breathalyzer — just to check — and has a BAC below the legal limit. The officer suspects the person ingested too much cannabis to be driving. That’s where it gets more complicated.The chemicals that make someone “high” — Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC — are more elusive to test for than alcohol and, at least as of right now, can only be discovered using a blood draw or other, more expensive testing, like hair testing. While both cannabis use and cannabis-related DUIs are anticipated to grow with recreational sales set to begin in early 2022, the number and the process for identifying a DUI for cannabis are less easy to find and less of an exact science, law enforcement say.So, as cannabis becomes easier to get and more commonly used, law enforcement, safety committees and others are preparing for an expected increase in marijuana-related DUIs.“I don’t think we’ve seen the full extent of how prevalent (cannabis use) can become,” said Johnathan Ogden, an officer with the Bozeman Police Department. “Personally, I think in the future it will become more common to be seen, and I think we’re going to see a lot more DUIs related to it.”Ogden is a school resource officer and a drug recognition expert, which means he’s gone through a specialized training to help identify what different forms of intoxication can look like. If a law enforcement officer suspects someone is driving while intoxicated but isn’t able to tell what the substance the person is intoxicated with may be, they’ll call a recognition expert like Ogden to come help.“At some point, we get to the place where you can’t figure out what it is,” said Detective Capt. Cory Klumb with the Bozeman Police Department. “You know it’s not alcohol, but you’ve got the same impairment. If there’s (a drug recognition expert) available, then we would call for that person.”In general, Klumb said, someone driving intoxicated will show relatively similar indicators, no matter what substance they’ve taken — they’ll hug or straddle a line with the vehicle, drift towards lights, won’t be able to drive in a straight line or are unable to maintain a consistent speed.Law enforcement call this stage of a DUI investigation “vehicle in motion”; they’re watching for these kinds of indicators that somebody behind the wheel isn’t all there at the moment and deciding if and when they should begin a traffic stop.The next step, Ogden said, is the actual in-person contact with whoever is behind the wheel.“Upon making contact, you’re making observations, you’re talking to them, you’re listening to how they talk, and you’re looking for signs that there’s been recent drug use or alcohol use using all your senses,” Ogden said. That includes looking for any paraphernalia in the car, including edible cannabis and things like vaporizers and smoking gear. A major part of that in-person phase, Ogden said, is seeing if the driver can focus on more than one task, like answering questions while looking for their registration and proof of insurance.After in-person contact, if the officer, deputy or trooper still suspects the driver is intoxicated, they’ll begin roadside sobriety tests and decide whether further testing is necessary. Those tests are mainly modeled around alcohol intoxication, said Klumb. Often, even if alcohol isn’t the suspected intoxicant, the driver will be asked to do a breathalyzer just to rule it out.If drugs, cannabis or otherwise, are suspected, law enforcement will transport the person to the hospital for a blood test. But those tests can take anywhere from one to six months to be processed by the state’s sole crime lab.When that test is returned, it identifies two things: inactive and active metabolites. Active metabolites show if someone was intoxicated when the blood draw was taken. The legal limit for active metabolites are 5 nanograms per milliliter, though similar to alcohol DUIs, people below the legal limit can still receive a DUI if they’re determined to be impaired.The inactive metabolites simply show whether the person whose blood was drawn had any inactive marijuana intoxicants in their system, similar to a urine drug test. While it’s one of the things that’s identified, it’s not what law enforcement is looking for during cannabis DUI investigations, Klumb said.Nationally, the amount of vehicle accidents in which at least one driver tested positive for cannabis is between 6% and 32%, according to a 2010 study from the National Institute of Health. That study showed that, while people who are driving drunk are more likely to underestimate threats and overestimate their ability to drive safely, people who are driving high are more likely to overestimate threats.While the initiative that legalized recreational cannabis in the state didn’t go into effect until January 2021, Montanans without medical cards still grew, bought and smoked or otherwise ingested weed.The Montana Highway Patrol’s 2020 annual report doesn’t break out cannabis from other drugs and instead shows all in the same category. That report shows that drugs were present in only 0.55% of all reported vehicle crashes in the state during 2020, and drugs and alcohol combined were a factor in 2.24% of the nearly 29,000 crashes that happened that year.But, out of the 244 fatal crashes in the state, a combination of drugs and alcohol were factors in 44 crashes, or just over 18%. Drugs alone were a factor in 13.52% of fatal crashes.From Ogden’s point of view, adults who legally use marijuana just need to keep in mind the impacts it has on their ability to drive, “just like alcohol,” he said.“Marijuana is no different than any other drug or prescription medication,” he said. “People just need to be aware ... if they’re going to do these kind of things, they need to be safe in how they do it and not put other people in danger trying to drive around afterward.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 