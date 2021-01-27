A Kalispell man was sentenced to the Montana State Prison earlier this week for raping a woman in 2019 while she was drunk and unconscious.
Shelby Ragner was sentenced to prison for 10 years, with four suspended, for felony sexual intercourse without consent. He appeared in Gallatin County District Court on Monday before Judge Rienne McElyea.
Ragner is also required to undergo a sexual offender treatment program and counseling deemed appropriate by a probation officer. As part of his treatment, Ragner will be required to do periodic polygraph examinations.
Upon his release from prison, Ragner will be required to register as a sexual offender.
In October, a jury convicted Ragner of felony sexual intercourse without consent for an incident that happened in 2019.
In court on Monday, prosecutors recommended that Ragner serve 20 years in prison, with 10 suspended, according to minutes from the hearing.
Ragner’s attorney Alex Jacobi asked the court impose a six year deferred sentence and that Ragner complete outpatient sex offender treatment. Jacobi also asked that the court impose a $1,000 fine against Ragner.
In March 2019, a woman told police that Ragner sexually assaulted her after a night of drinking downtown with friends. The woman said she woke up on a couch to Ragner sexually assaulting her, court documents say. She then passed out.
The woman went to the hospital after her chest was bruised and her legs, arms and back hurt from the assault, court documents say. An exam showed that the woman’s injuries were consistent with non-consensual sexual activity.
Police said in charging documents that Ragner maintained that the woman consented to the sexual activity. He told police that he had moved back to Kalispell and had no intention of coming back to Bozeman.
When a detective confronted him about witness reports that the woman was too drunk to stand on her own and was unconscious, Ragner was unable to explain how he had a conversation with her, court documents say.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Freddy Monares can be reached at fmonares@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2630.