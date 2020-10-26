A Gallatin County jury last week convicted a Kalispell man of raping a woman while she was drunk and unconscious.
A jury found Shelby Ragner guilty of felony sexual intercourse without consent for an incident in 2019. Ragner’s trial concluded last Friday before District Court Judge Rienne McElyea. He will be sentenced on Dec. 4.
Ragner was initially charged with felony aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, which state law defines as a person who uses force to rape someone. That charge could carry up to a $50,000 fine and up to life or 100 years in prison.
Ragner was convicted of sexual intercourse without consent, a lesser offense that carries up to a $50,000 fine and up to life or 20 years in prison.
In March 2019, a woman told police that Ragner sexually assaulted her after a night of drinking downtown with friends. The woman said she woke up on a couch to Ragner sexually assaulting her, court documents say. She then passed out.
The woman went to the hospital after her chest was bruised and her legs, arms and back hurt from the assault, court documents say. An exam showed that the woman’s injuries were consistent with non-consensual sexual activity.
Police said in charging documents that Ragner maintained that the woman consented to the sexual activity. He told police that he had moved back to Kalispell and had no intention of coming back to Bozeman.
When a detective confronted him about witness reports that the woman was too drunk to stand on her own and was unconscious, Ragner was unable to explain how he had a conversation with her, court documents say.
