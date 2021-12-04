Jury hung in Bozeman trial of California man accused of sexual assault By Bret Hauff Chronicle Staff Writer Bret Hauff Author email Dec 4, 2021 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Joseph Mueller, left, sits next to his attorney, Scott Stinson, as District Court Judge John Brown gives instructions to the jury before closing arguments in Mueller's sexual assault trial Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A jury deadlocked Friday night in the trial of a California man accused last year of sexually assaulting a woman in Bozeman.District Court Judge John Brown declared a mistrial after eight of 12 jurors found reasonable doubt in the case against Joseph Mueller, who law enforcement say kissed, groped and choked a woman in June 2020 after a night drinking at a Bozeman bar.Defense attorney Scott Stinson argued that Mueller, who was in Bozeman on a cross-country trip after losing his job due to the impacts of the pandemic, got caught in an elaborate lie contrived by the victim to seek affection from her now ex-partner in their then-failing relationship. “(She) has to look credible to her friends and family,” Stinson argued during his near 50-minute closing statement. “She’s in the rabbit hole and can’t get out.”Prosecutor Bjorn Boyer asked jurors to believe the woman, who told law enforcement that Mueller attacked her during a meandering early morning ride home that she offered after meeting him at a downtown bar where she’d been drinking with friends.“He didn’t ask for consent. He demanded that she do what he say,” Boyer said in his about 30-minute closing argument. The decision from the jury came around 10 p.m. Friday after four days of arguments and testimony from law enforcement, witnesses who had been with the two the night of the alleged attack and people who spoke to the character of both Mueller and the woman. Brown offered to release the deadlocked jury, comprised of 10 women and two men, to return for deliberations at a later date to resolve the impasse, but the jury concluded it would not come to a unanimous decision.“Some might change their opinions, but there are also some absolutes,” a note from the jury to the judge read.Mueller stood charged with sexual assault — punishable on first conviction by a $500 fine, six months jail or both — and aggravated sexual assault, which is punishable by four years to life in prison. Boyer said in an interview after the judge declared a mistrial that he plans, “to talk to the jurors, or at least try to talk to the jurors, but my intention is to retry the case.”Mueller, through his attorney, declined to comment.The Gallatin County Attorney’s office has until Jan. 26 to decide if it will refile charges against Mueller, who remains bound by conditions of pretrial release to not travel from California to anywhere except Montana unless he receives permission from the district court, among other restrictions.Brown also reminded Mueller of his order to not contact the woman. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Bret Hauff is the Chronicle's city editor. He can be reached at bhauff@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2647. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joseph Mueller Jury John Brown Bjorn Boyer Law Criminal Law Mistrial Juror Scott Stinson Bret Hauff Author email Follow Bret Hauff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Crime and Courts Jury hung in Bozeman trial of California man accused of sexual assault 29 min ago Business Construction nears completion on Big Sky housing project 15 hrs ago Environment Groups encourage anglers to avoid upper Madison River after dam malfunction to let river heal 22 hrs ago Environment Broken metal coupler the cause of plunge in flows on the Madison River 22 hrs ago News Gallatin County sees decline in COVID-19 cases for third consecutive week 22 hrs ago City The future of water: Bozeman officials working on water supply challenges 23 hrs ago What to read next Crime and Courts Jury hung in Bozeman trial of California man accused of sexual assault Business Construction nears completion on Big Sky housing project Environment Groups encourage anglers to avoid upper Madison River after dam malfunction to let river heal Environment Broken metal coupler the cause of plunge in flows on the Madison River News Gallatin County sees decline in COVID-19 cases for third consecutive week City The future of water: Bozeman officials working on water supply challenges Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More Reports Police Report 12/2/21 - Report 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email More from this section Fallout from hospitals' refusal to provide ivermectin Posted: 1 p.m. The future of water: Bozeman officials working on water supply challenges Posted: Dec. 3, 2021 Fight at Bozeman bar involved knife, forced patrons onto street Posted: Dec. 2, 2021 Bozeman man arrested for felony partner assault Posted: Dec. 2, 2021 Letter to the editor: Don't fly drones into your neighbor's airspace Posted: Dec. 2, 2021 Latest Local Jury hung in Bozeman trial of California man accused of sexual assault 29 min ago Fallout from hospitals' refusal to provide ivermectin 2 hrs ago Montana State's Ben Perrin breaks 5k school record at Bobcat Preview 3 hrs ago Construction nears completion on Big Sky housing project 15 hrs ago