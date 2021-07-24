IRS warns against scams related to child tax credit By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Jul 24, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Last week, Americans began receiving monthly child tax credit payments. But scammers have already begun using the payments as a way to attempt to scam people out of money or personal information, the IRS’s criminal investigation division warned.Those who are eligible for the monthly child tax credit payments will be automatically enrolled using information from their 2020 or 2019 taxes, the release said. Anyone offering help to sign up for the credit — or to make it arrive faster — is most likely a scam.“IRS-CI wants to ensure families obtain the advance Child Tax Credit payments they are entitled to,” said Amanda Prestegard, the acting special agent in charge of the IRS-CI, in a Thursday news release. “As America continues to recover and rebuild from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting taxpayers so they don’t fall prey to swindlers remains a top priority for our agency.”According to the IRS, the agency will not leave any pre-recorded, urgent or threatening voicemails or messages, including aggressive calls warning about a lawsuit or impending arrest. It also will not ever ask for payment using a wire transfer, cryptocurrency or a gift card, nor will it call taxpayers to ask for financial information. The IRS also does not use social media, text or email to contact Americans about the tax credits.Those who receive suspicious communication masquerading as the IRS shouldn’t open any attachments included in the communication or share any personal identifying or bank information.Scams related to the IRS can be reported on the agency’s website, IRS.gov. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Irs Child Tax Credit Revenue Economics Finance Payment Taxpayer Scammer Agency Investigation Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next City Water demand drops in first week of Bozeman's drought restrictions 4 hrs ago Business Plastic company in Manhattan expands factory after pandemic boosted business 4 hrs ago Environment Yellowstone adopts evening fishing restrictions on rivers and streams park-wide 11 hrs ago Wildfires Fire south of Gallatin Gateway unlikely to spread 12 hrs ago City Montana officials plan to move 19th Avenue rest stop to Three Forks Jul 23, 2021 Environment Groups call on Montana governor to form a task force to protect cold water fisheries Jul 23, 2021 What to read next City Water demand drops in first week of Bozeman's drought restrictions Business Plastic company in Manhattan expands factory after pandemic boosted business Environment Yellowstone adopts evening fishing restrictions on rivers and streams park-wide Wildfires Fire south of Gallatin Gateway unlikely to spread City Montana officials plan to move 19th Avenue rest stop to Three Forks Environment Groups call on Montana governor to form a task force to protect cold water fisheries Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More Reports Police Report 7/22/21 - Report 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email More from this section Guest column: A wise investment in the Lower Yellowstone River Posted: 12 a.m. Water demand drops in first week of Bozeman's drought restrictions Posted: 12 a.m. Plastic company in Manhattan expands factory after pandemic boosted business Posted: 12 a.m. Bozeman man accused of rape ordered to pay $10K cash bond Posted: July 23, 2021 Letter to the editor: Support carbon pricing to fight climate change Posted: July 23, 2021