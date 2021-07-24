Support Local Journalism


Last week, Americans began receiving monthly child tax credit payments. But scammers have already begun using the payments as a way to attempt to scam people out of money or personal information, the IRS’s criminal investigation division warned.

Those who are eligible for the monthly child tax credit payments will be automatically enrolled using information from their 2020 or 2019 taxes, the release said. Anyone offering help to sign up for the credit — or to make it arrive faster — is most likely a scam.

“IRS-CI wants to ensure families obtain the advance Child Tax Credit payments they are entitled to,” said Amanda Prestegard, the acting special agent in charge of the IRS-CI, in a Thursday news release. “As America continues to recover and rebuild from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting taxpayers so they don’t fall prey to swindlers remains a top priority for our agency.”

According to the IRS, the agency will not leave any pre-recorded, urgent or threatening voicemails or messages, including aggressive calls warning about a lawsuit or impending arrest. It also will not ever ask for payment using a wire transfer, cryptocurrency or a gift card, nor will it call taxpayers to ask for financial information.

The IRS also does not use social media, text or email to contact Americans about the tax credits.

Those who receive suspicious communication masquerading as the IRS shouldn’t open any attachments included in the communication or share any personal identifying or bank information.

Scams related to the IRS can be reported on the agency’s website, IRS.gov.

