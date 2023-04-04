Let the news come to you

State and local law enforcement agencies are set to begin their inquiries into the death of a man that police shot and killed in Bozeman on Monday. 

Five Bozeman Police officers shot and killed a man who police said had a gun while sitting in a car Monday afternoon. The names of the man and the police officers have not been released. The five officers are on paid administrative leave.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting. Bryan Lockerby, DCI administrator, said that the agency will look at the crime scene, audio, ballistics and attempt to reconstruct the scene in its investigation.


