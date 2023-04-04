State and local law enforcement agencies are set to begin their inquiries into the death of a man that police shot and killed in Bozeman on Monday.
Five Bozeman Police officers shot and killed a man who police said had a gun while sitting in a car Monday afternoon. The names of the man and the police officers have not been released. The five officers are on paid administrative leave.
The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting. Bryan Lockerby, DCI administrator, said that the agency will look at the crime scene, audio, ballistics and attempt to reconstruct the scene in its investigation.
Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp said the police department will conduct its own administrative investigation. Veltkamp said that the administrative investigation would include interviews with the officers involved in the shooting. How long the officers are on paid leave depends on the pair of investigations, he said.
Lockerby said that the DCI investigation could last between three and six months depending on the complexity of the situation.
Once the DCI’s investigation is completed, the findings will be handed over to the Gallatin County Attorney’s office where the county attorney will then make a decision on how to proceed, Lockerby said. He added that the incident would likely go to a coroner’s inquest.
Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell said that Park County Coroner Al Jenkins would be the coroner conducting the inquest.
State law requires that if a coroner in a county also serves as a peace officer, they cannot conduct an inquest into the death of a person that was killed by a peace officer. That means Sheriff Dan Springer, who is also the county coroner, cannot act as coroner in the inquest.
The last time a coroner’s inquest into a police shooting happened in Bozeman was in 2019, where a jury found that Eric David Sauerhagen, who was shot and killed by Sgt. Ben Green, “did not come to his death by criminal means.”
Lockerby said that his agency has investigated nine other police shootings this year. By comparison, there were 16 incidents the DCI investigated last year.
“We have had way too many already this year,” Lockerby said.
Only 17 states have laws that deal with the release of body-worn camera footage, and many come with restrictions, like whether the footage was recorded on private property or in a residence.
Lockerby said that since the footage is considered evidence in the DCI’s investigation, it is protected as confidential criminal justice information.
The Bozeman Police Department finalized its policy on body-worn cameras in January, which outlined the procedure for releasing footage.
Requests for footage that is considered confidential criminal justice information fall under state law requirements, and requires a court order of the release from a district court judge.
Veltkamp said that there was no clear answer on when the footage from the body-worn cameras could be released, and that the police department was consulting with the Bozeman city attorney on next steps.
