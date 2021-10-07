editor's pick Illinois woman gets jail time, fines and a one-year ban from Yellowstone for getting close to grizzly By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Oct 7, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An Illinois woman who got dangerously close to a Yellowstone grizzly sow this spring to take cell phone photos of it was sentenced Wednesday to four days in federal custody, one year of unsupervised probation and $2,040 in fines and fees.Samantha R. Dehring, a 25-year-old from Carol Stream, Illinois, is also banned from Yellowstone National Park for one year, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.Dehring was at Roaring Mountain near the northwest corner of the park on May 10, 2021 when visitors saw a grizzly sow and her three cubs in the area, the news release said. Other visitors blacked off and got into their vehicles, but Dehring stayed outside and continued to take pictures or videos on her cell phone as the bears got closer. The grizzly sow eventually bluff charged her, and she turned her back and ran out of the frame of the widely-shared video, taken by a bystander. “Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are, indeed, wild. The park is not a zoo where animals can be viewed within the safety of a fenced enclosure. They roam freely in their natural habitat and when threatened will react accordingly,” said Acting United States Attorney Bob Murray in the news release. “Approaching a sow grizzly with cubs is absolutely foolish. Here, pure luck is why Dehring is a criminal defendant and not a mauled tourist.”Dehring pleaded guilty on Oct. 6 to one count of willfully remaining, approaching, or photographing wildlife within 100 yards. Magistrate Judge Mark L. Carman in Mammoth Hot Springs presided over the hearing. The case was investigated by Yellowstone National Park rangers and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hambrick.A second charge against Dehirng for feeding, touching, teasing, frightening or intentionally disturbing wildlife was dismissed at the hearing. Yellowstone National Park regulations require visitors to stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves and at least 25 yards away from all other large animals, including bison and coyotes. Since the park opened in 1872, eight people have been killed by bears inside its borders. At least two of those people were killed by grizzly sows with cubs, which can be more aggressive than bears without cubs. Bear-caused injuries in developed parts of the park are rare, though about once a year there is a reported bear-caused injury in the park's backcountry. A bear’s bluff charge is intended to scare whatever it’s charging at and is sometimes but not always a precursor to a full-on attack. A bear that is bluff charging will move in big leaps or jumps towards whatever it’s charging and will veer off before reaching its target, as the bear in the video of Dehring did.The National Park Service recommends doing the opposite of what Dehring did if bluff charged by a bear. NPS recommends continuing to face the bear, slowly backing away and waving your arms above your head while speaking in a calm voice. Turning and running could trigger the animal to change its bluff charge into a full-on attack.A bluff charge is different from an aggressive charge. Prior to an aggressive charge, a bear will yawn, clack its teeth, huff or pound its paws into the ground. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Samantha R. Dehring Sow Zoology Criminal Law Law Grizzly Bear Yellowstone Cub Wildlife Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next News No foul play suspected in Four Corners fire 32 min ago City Former Bozeman city employee makes third run for mayor 15 hrs ago Environment Timber project in the North Bridgers picks up momentum 15 hrs ago Business Sushi restaurant to open in west Bozeman 21 hrs ago News Teepee installation planned in Bozeman for Indigenous Peoples Day 22 hrs ago State Second lawsuit challenges Montana's vaccine discrimination law 22 hrs ago What to read next News No foul play suspected in Four Corners fire City Former Bozeman city employee makes third run for mayor Environment Timber project in the North Bridgers picks up momentum Business Sushi restaurant to open in west Bozeman News Teepee installation planned in Bozeman for Indigenous Peoples Day State Second lawsuit challenges Montana's vaccine discrimination law Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More Reports Police Report 10/6/21 - Report 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email More from this section Letter to the editor: New courts building a necessity, vote yes on bond Posted: Oct. 7, 2021 Dry summer emphasizes threat of climate change to Yellowstone National Park Posted: Oct. 7, 2021 After a long, dry summer, Montana's pheasant season arrives this Saturday Posted: Oct. 7, 2021 Second lawsuit challenges Montana's vaccine discrimination law Posted: Oct. 6, 2021 Woman burned after chasing dog into Yellowstone hot spring Posted: Oct. 5, 2021